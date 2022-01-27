Copying the value of variable Y to variable X in PHP

This is one of those lovely cases where trying it can be misleading.

copy and clone essentially do the same thing and will do a copy of the references to an abject. The difference comes in you can break the reference in a clone IF you handle it within the object you clone - it doesn’t happen automagically like it does in other languages like C# and python.

Quick and dirty

<?php class MyClass { public $amount; } // Create an object with a reference $value = 5; $obj = new MyClass(); $obj->amount = &$value; // Clone the object $clone = clone $obj; $copy = $obj; // Change the value in the original object $obj->amount = 6; // The value for amount has changed in both... print_r($clone); print_r($copy); // Output // MyClass Object ( [amount] => 6 ) MyClass Object ( [amount] => 6 ) ?>

But if you handle the cloning action, the results will change