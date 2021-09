I am testing the url above…

if I click the button “Copy text”, ​the mouse copy the text in the text field.

It works fine at the url above.

However it doesn’t work fine at http://dot.kr/Q/copyButton/11.php.

although the code in both file are same.

What’s wrong at.http://dot.kr/Q/copyButton/11.php?

How can I make it work fine at http://dot.kr/Q/copyButton/11.php?