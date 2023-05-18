Cookies not being set

I have the following login script which works fine. I want to add a cookie so that the visitor doesn’t have to log in subsequently so I added lines 4-10 and set a couple of cookies later on. Unfortunately that part is not working and on checking the cookies are not being set. I have dumped the cookie array both before and after calling the setcookie function and the array is not changed.
Nothing has been output to the browser before I call setcookie, and there are no errors in my PHP or Apache error logs.
Where be I goin’ wrong?
<?php
session_start();
// Check if the user is already logged in with a cookie (line 4)
if (!empty($_COOKIE['loggedin']) && !empty($_COOKIE['ulevel'])) {
$_SESSION['username'] = $_COOKIE['loggedin'];
$_SESSION['ulevel'] = $_COOKIE['ulevel'];
header('Location: home.php');
exit;
}
if (!empty($_POST)) {
// require user to log in
$db = new PDO('sqlite:users.sqlite');
$db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_SILENT);
$login_ok = false;
$_POST = array_map('trim', $_POST);
$query = 'SELECT username, password, level FROM users WHERE username = :username';
$stmt = $db->prepare($query);
$stmt->bindParam('username', $_POST['username'], PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();
$row = $stmt->fetch();
if ($row) {
if (password_verify($_POST['password'], $row['password'])) {
$_SESSION['username'] = $_POST['username'];
$_SESSION['ulevel'] = $row['level'];
// set cookie for 24 hours
#var_dump($_COOKIE);
setcookie('loggedin', $_POST['username'], 86400);
setcookie('ulevel', $row['level'], 86400);
#var_dump($_COOKIE);die;
header('Location: home.php');
exit;
}
}
}
session_destroy();
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title>Log in to Admin Area</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/login.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="login">
<h1>Admin Area</h1>
<h2>please log in</h2>
<?php
if (isset($login_ok) && !$login_ok)
echo '<p class="error">Login failed.</p>', "\n";
?>
<form method="post">
<div class="form-row">
<input type="text" class="field" id="username" name="username" required autofocus>
<label for="username">Username</label>
</div>
<div class="form-row">
<input type="password" class="field" id="password" name="password" required>
<label for="password">Password</label>
<div class="eye">👁<input type="checkbox" id="passwdShow"></div>
</div>
<div>
<input type="submit" name="submit" value="Login">
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script src="js/passwdShow.js"></script>
</body>
</html>