Cookies not being set

I have the following login script which works fine. I want to add a cookie so that the visitor doesn’t have to log in subsequently so I added lines 4-10 and set a couple of cookies later on. Unfortunately that part is not working and on checking the cookies are not being set. I have dumped the cookie array both before and after calling the setcookie function and the array is not changed.

Nothing has been output to the browser before I call setcookie, and there are no errors in my PHP or Apache error logs.

Where be I goin’ wrong?

<?php
session_start();

// Check if the user is already logged in with a cookie (line 4)
if (!empty($_COOKIE['loggedin']) && !empty($_COOKIE['ulevel'])) {
  $_SESSION['username'] = $_COOKIE['loggedin'];
  $_SESSION['ulevel'] = $_COOKIE['ulevel'];
  header('Location: home.php');
  exit;
}

if (!empty($_POST)) {
  // require user to log in
  $db = new PDO('sqlite:users.sqlite');
  $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_SILENT);
  
  $login_ok = false;
  $_POST = array_map('trim', $_POST);
  $query = 'SELECT username, password, level FROM users WHERE username = :username';
  $stmt = $db->prepare($query);
  $stmt->bindParam('username', $_POST['username'], PDO::PARAM_STR);
  $stmt->execute();
  $row = $stmt->fetch();

  if ($row) {
    if (password_verify($_POST['password'], $row['password'])) {
      $_SESSION['username'] = $_POST['username'];
      $_SESSION['ulevel'] = $row['level'];
      // set cookie for 24 hours
      #var_dump($_COOKIE);
      setcookie('loggedin', $_POST['username'], 86400);
      setcookie('ulevel', $row['level'], 86400);
      #var_dump($_COOKIE);die;
      header('Location: home.php');
      exit;
    }
  }
}
session_destroy();
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<title>Log in to Admin Area</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/login.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="login">
  <h1>Admin Area</h1>
  <h2>please log in</h2>
  <?php
  if (isset($login_ok) && !$login_ok)
    echo '<p class="error">Login failed.</p>', "\n";
  ?>
  <form method="post">
    <div class="form-row">
      <input type="text" class="field" id="username" name="username" required autofocus>
      <label for="username">Username</label>
    </div>
    <div class="form-row">
      <input type="password" class="field" id="password" name="password" required>
      <label for="password">Password</label>
      <div class="eye">👁<input type="checkbox" id="passwdShow"></div>
    </div>
    <div>
      <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Login">
    </div>
  </form>
</div>
<script src="js/passwdShow.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
I don’t know if this will help, but this is how I hand my login (It’s just a basic login script for my personal website)->

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {
    // Check if the submitted CSRF token matches the one stored in the session
    if (hash_equals($_SESSION['csrf_token'], $_POST['csrf_token'])) {
        // Sanitize the username and password input
        $username = strip_tags($_POST['username']);
        $password = $_POST['password'];

        // Verify the user's credentials
        if ($loginRepository->verify_credentials($username, $password)) {
            // Generate a secure login token
            $token = bin2hex(random_bytes(32));
            // Store the login token in the database
            $loginRepository->store_token_in_database($_SESSION['user_id'], $token);

            // Set a secure cookie with the login token
            setcookie('login_token', $token, [
                'expires' => strtotime('+6 months'),
                'path' => '/',
                'domain' => DOMAIN,
                'secure' => true,
                'httponly' => true,
                'samesite' => 'Lax'
            ]);

            // Store the login token in the session
            $_SESSION['login_token'] = $token;

            // Redirect the user to the dashboard
            header('Location: ../dashboard.php');
            exit;
        } else {
            // Display an error message for invalid username or password
            $error = 'Invalid username or password';
            error_log("Login error: " . $error);
        }
    } else {
        // Display an error message
        $error = 'Invalid CSRF token';
        error_log("Login error: " . $error);
        $error = 'An error occurred. Please try again.';
    }
}
Ah well, I found part of the problem. My 3rd parameter should have been time() + 86400 :blush: but now I’m getting ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS

Edit: and I’ve found that too, not in the above script but in home.php

The problem lies here:

It redirects when you have those cookies, which remains true once you’re logged in. So you need to add a condition to that line to verify that currently no user is logged in (eg check that $_SESSION['username'] is empty)

Do note though that this construction is pretty insecure. If I know a username and some userlevel I can just set those cookies myself and your site will accept them on face value.

An approach that is normally taken is:

  • when somebody logs in, generate a random string of about 40 characters or so
  • store that string, along with the userid in the database
  • send the string in a cookie to the browser
  • when nobody is logged in, check for the cookie
  • of the cookie is there, fetch the user that was linked to it (in the database, as written in step 2)
  • use the fetched details to populate the session

This also has the advantage that people don’t stay “stuck” in their user role, as it is retrieved every time. This prevents people keeping to many privileges even though they were revoked.

Make sure the string is cryptographically secure, e. g. use bin2hex(random_bytes(20)).

Ah, cool - thanks @rpkamp I’ll try to wrap my braincell around that!

Sure thing. Feel free to ask further questions if things are unclear.

