Cookie processing

And if you are wanting a simpler way, there are some fundamental cookie-handling functions at https://snipplr.com/view/45954/cookie-handling-functions

function createCookie(name, value, days) { var expires = '', date = new Date(); if (days) { date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)); expires = '; expires=' + date.toGMTString(); } document.cookie = name + '=' + value + expires + '; path=/'; } function readCookie(name) { var nameEQ = name + '=', allCookies = document.cookie.split(';'), i, cookie; for (i = 0; i < allCookies.length; i += 1) { cookie = allCookies[i]; while (cookie.charAt(0) === ' ') { cookie = cookie.substring(1, cookie.length); } if (cookie.indexOf(nameEQ) === 0) { return cookie.substring(nameEQ.length, cookie.length); } } return null; } function eraseCookie(name) { createCookie(name, '', -1); }