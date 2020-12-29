Cookie processing

Is there some classes in JS to work with cookie? Something like…
let foo = Cookie.get('foo');
Hi @igor_g, the DOM only has
document.cookie to work with, but you might have a look at the
js-cookie library for a more convenient way.
And if you are wanting a simpler way, there are some fundamental cookie-handling functions at https://snipplr.com/view/45954/cookie-handling-functions
function createCookie(name, value, days) {
var expires = '',
date = new Date();
if (days) {
date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000));
expires = '; expires=' + date.toGMTString();
}
document.cookie = name + '=' + value + expires + '; path=/';
}
function readCookie(name) {
var nameEQ = name + '=',
allCookies = document.cookie.split(';'),
i,
cookie;
for (i = 0; i < allCookies.length; i += 1) {
cookie = allCookies[i];
while (cookie.charAt(0) === ' ') {
cookie = cookie.substring(1, cookie.length);
}
if (cookie.indexOf(nameEQ) === 0) {
return cookie.substring(nameEQ.length, cookie.length);
}
}
return null;
}
function eraseCookie(name) {
createCookie(name, '', -1);
}