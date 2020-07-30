Convert array to json for separation of items?

I have the following code:

const returnCodeList = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().returnCodeList() let companyList = [] returnCodeList.map(concept => { companyList.push(company.company_path) }) console.log(companyList)

And the console.log(companyList) prints the following :

Array [ "Company 11", "\\MNSCP_DX\\" ]

Since, I am sending this value while calling a web service, I want to separate it like the following, separated by | :

Company 11 | \\MNSCP_DX\\