Convert array to json for separation of items?

I have the following code:
const returnCodeList = conceptsComp.getWrappedInstance().returnCodeList()
let companyList = []
returnCodeList.map(concept => {
companyList.push(company.company_path)
})
console.log(companyList)
And the
console.log(companyList) prints the following :
Array [ "Company 11", "\\MNSCP_DX\\" ]
Since, I am sending this value while calling a web service, I want to separate it like the following, separated by
|:
Company 11 | \\MNSCP_DX\\
Do I need to first convert the
companyList array to JSON and then apply the separation logic?