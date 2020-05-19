Content scales down, but then suddenly overflows

This is definetely new to me.
This is part of a new page I am building (please ignore the crappy design)
https://skoleprojekt-23d2e.web.app/vision
Notice that both the navbar and the text is fully responsive until it reaches around 480px width. Then it suddenly stops and overflows the container.
I tried using overflow: hidden; which didn’t do anything.
It only happens to this specific page and to the navbar.
Here is the code:
.container {
padding-top: 60px;
min-width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
margin: 0;
.vision {
max-width: 100%;
height: 100%;
padding-top: 60px;
&__text-block,
&__second-text-block {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(30rem, 1fr));
padding: 0;
}
&__headline {
font-size: 4.5em;
color: $primary-color;
padding: 30px;
font-family: 'Anton', sans-serif;
}
&__text {
font-size: 1.2em;
letter-spacing: 1px;
line-height: 40px;
padding: 20px;
font-family: "Roboto Slab","Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;
&--letter-design {
color: $span-letter-color;
font-size: 1.8em;
font-weight: 600;
}
}
}
}
And for the navbar
.nav {
position: fixed;
background-color: #333;
height: 60px;
width: 100%;
z-index: 3000;
.nav__logo {
position: relative;
top: 10px;
left: 10px;
height: 40px;
width: auto;
}
&__list {
display: flex;
float: right;
height: 100%;
align-items: center;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
top: 60px;
}
&__dropdown-toggle-btn {
cursor: pointer;
display: none;
img {
height: 40px;
width: auto;
}
}
&__item {
position: relative;
list-style-type: none;
padding: 30px 20px;
margin-right: 50px;
font-family: Montserrat,"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;
}
&__link {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row-reverse;
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
font-size: 20px;
}
&__link:hover {
color: green;
}
&__router-links {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row-reverse;
text-decoration: none;
color: #fff;
font-size: 20px;
}
&__router-links:hover {
color: green;
}
}