Content Creeps across Screen

I noticed on checking my website that, as one scrolls down, content creeps from left to right across the screen until, at the end of 30+ screens, the image has shifted perhaps as much as 150 pixels. All screens are made to fit a desktop monitor (fitting to other screens is a task yet to be attempted) without horizontal scrolling. The shifting of displayed images occurs when scrolling with the mouse or the down-arrow key.

Searching reveals articles about automatic horizontal scrolling but none (that I’ve found) describe the gradual move of display content to the right as one scrolls.

I’ve checked display settings in windows and updated the driver for my monitor.

I’ve checked my HTML and find nothing that I can identify that would cause the creeping.

Suggestions will be greatly appreciated.