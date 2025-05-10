Content Creeps across Screen

I noticed on checking my website that, as one scrolls down, content creeps from left to right across the screen until, at the end of 30+ screens, the image has shifted perhaps as much as 150 pixels. All screens are made to fit a desktop monitor (fitting to other screens is a task yet to be attempted) without horizontal scrolling. The shifting of displayed images occurs when scrolling with the mouse or the down-arrow key.
Searching reveals articles about automatic horizontal scrolling but none (that I’ve found) describe the gradual move of display content to the right as one scrolls.
I’ve checked display settings in windows and updated the driver for my monitor.
I’ve checked my HTML and find nothing that I can identify that would cause the creeping.
Suggestions will be greatly appreciated.
Without being able to actually see your site, I would suggest checking your CSS, as it’s responsible for the page layout. If there’s Javascript involved, you might check there also to see if it is making changes to the styling as you move down the page.
Thank you for the response, tracknut.
There is no javascript involved in my website, so far. It consists entirely of HTML and CSS code. I’ve been reluctant to post the URL because a) it is meant for consumption by family and extended family, and b) I’m afraid that security is inadequate, despite the fact that there are no data entry forms.
As mentioned above we’ll need to see the page in question to diagnose something like this. (Or perhaps create a reduced test case demo in codepen.)
It could be anything from malformed html or a misuse of css (such as using a lot of floats and not clearing content properly and then content snags).
Or just a simple typo in your code upsetting things.