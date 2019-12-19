Contact form and ajax

I created a contact form that uses ajax to connect to my script on the server. When the response comes from the script, I can’t get the code to manipulate the response.

Any help will be greatly appreciated.

view site

.on("success.form.fv", function(e) { // Prevent form submission e.preventDefault(); let $form = $(e.target), fv = $form.data("formValidation"); // Use Ajax to submit form data $.ajax({ url: $form.attr("action"), type: "POST", data: $form.serialize(), success: function(result) { // ... Process the result ... if (result === "success") { formSuccess(); } else { submitMSG(false, result); } } }); const formSuccess = () => { $("#contactform")[0].reset(); submitMSG(true, "Thanks! Your Message Has Been Sent."); }; const submitMSG = (valid, msg) => { if (valid) { var msgClasses = "alert alert-success text-center"; } else { $("#contactform")[0].reset(); var msgClasses = "alert alert-danger text-center"; } $("#formMessage") .removeClass() .addClass(msgClasses) .text(msg); };

the formSuccess() function does not run when I get a response of ‘success’.