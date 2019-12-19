Contact form and ajax

I created a contact form that uses ajax to connect to my script on the server. When the response comes from the script, I can’t get the code to manipulate the response.
Any help will be greatly appreciated.
.on("success.form.fv", function(e) {
// Prevent form submission
e.preventDefault();
let $form = $(e.target),
fv = $form.data("formValidation");
// Use Ajax to submit form data
$.ajax({
url: $form.attr("action"),
type: "POST",
data: $form.serialize(),
success: function(result) {
// ... Process the result ...
if (result === "success") {
formSuccess();
} else {
submitMSG(false, result);
}
}
});
const formSuccess = () => {
$("#contactform")[0].reset();
submitMSG(true, "Thanks! Your Message Has Been Sent.");
};
const submitMSG = (valid, msg) => {
if (valid) {
var msgClasses = "alert alert-success text-center";
} else {
$("#contactform")[0].reset();
var msgClasses = "alert alert-danger text-center";
}
$("#formMessage")
.removeClass()
.addClass(msgClasses)
.text(msg);
};
the formSuccess() function does not run when I get a response of ‘success’.