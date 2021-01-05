Connection by web-sockets hangs on

I have a followed problem…

I develope an PHP-application that based on web-sockets. That means, I starting demon - endless PHP-process, this demon listens server socket and creates client sockets by call. In dev-mode all that comes from client with socket_read() printed out

On client I creating socket instance…

let socket = new WebSocket(url);

And then something misterious happens. In demon output I see the package from client - HTTP-method, headers, and empty body. Then should come string, that sended by onopen event on client socket.

But onopen event fires not. At all. And if I try to send something with socket.send() I get an error like: “Connection in progress”.

So as I see, application is not able to complete socket connection. And I think, the problem is - something in system configuration. Something should be free or so…

I have a Windows 10, Apache 2.4, Node32.