Connect Zk teco bio matric attendance machine with php table on web server

i developed attendance management small software in php and mysql. currently i export attendance from machine as csv file and then upload it in mysql table which is on live web server.
But can any expert guide me that is there any way by which attendance automatically load on live server mysql table from attendance machine by using any API or script ???
