Confused by sitepoint example: chaining .then promise callbacks

Hi,

I’m following along with the sitepoint tutorial here: https://www.sitepoint.com/delay-sleep-pause-wait/ and was confused by the following code:

console.log("Hello"); sleep(2000) .then(() => { console.log("World!"); }) .then(() => { sleep(2000) .then(() => { console.log("Goodbye!"); }) });

I need to chain more .then() calls (I need 5 iterations of what i’m doing), but I can’t figure out this syntax. Why is the final .then() callback chained inside the second one? I’ve been reading around but can’t figure it out and am not sure why this would be.

As a side note, I asynch/await methods are not accessible to me and so I am relying on the .then method. thanks!