Conflict of script: combine custom-select styling with chained select

On this page I used this custom-select styling:

https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_custom_select.asp

(javascript in the description)

In the sidebar I used the chained select:

http://www.dynamicdrive.com/dynamicindex1/chainedmenu/index.htm

(javascript: here and here)

Both have the class=“custom-select”, which shows fine in the form, but not in the chained select.

My aim is to have the chained select in the sidebar visually as the one in the form.

Is there a conflict of script?

@rpg_digital and @PaulOB would you mind taking a look into this, please?

<div class="custom-select"> <select name="onderwerp"> <option>select your subject</option> <option value="workshop">workshop</option> <option value="catering">catering</option> <option value="cookbook">cookbook</option> <option value="recipes">recipes</option> <option value="other">other subject</option> </select> </div>