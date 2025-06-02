Configuring opcache.ini and www.conf files

Hello,
I have a website that uses React and Laravel. The
opcache.ini and
www.conf files are as follows:
[opcache]
; Core Activation
zend_extension=opcache.so
opcache.enable=1
opcache.enable_cli=0
; Memory Optimization (Tuned for React/Next.js)
opcache.memory_consumption=256 ; Increased for React's larger files
opcache.interned_strings_buffer=20 ; Helps with React component names
opcache.preferred_memory_model="huge_page"
; File Caching (Optimized for JS-heavy apps)
opcache.max_accelerated_files=40000 ; React apps have many files
opcache.file_cache="/tmp/opcache_nextjs"
opcache.file_cache_consistency_checks=1
opcache.file_cache_only=0
; Code Validation (Next.js specific)
opcache.revalidate_freq=0 ; Immediate invalidation for dev
opcache.validate_timestamps=1 ; Critical for React HMR
opcache.validate_permission=1
opcache.validate_root=1
; React/Next.js Specific Optimizations
opcache.save_comments=1 ; Preserve React prop types
opcache.load_comments=1 ; Needed for JSX transforms
opcache.optimization_level=0x7FFFBFFF
opcache.opt_debug_level=0
; JIT Configuration (For React SSR)
opcache.jit_buffer_size=128M ; Larger for React rendering
opcache.jit=1235 ; Tracing JIT for component trees
opcache.jit_debug=0
; Performance Tweaks for V8/Node interaction
opcache.huge_code_pages=1
opcache.fast_shutdown=1
opcache.force_restart_timeout=300
opcache.consistency_checks=0
; Error Handling
opcache.error_log="/var/log/php_opcache_nextjs.log"
opcache.log_verbosity_level=1
; Security Hardening
opcache.protect_memory=1
opcache.restrict_api="/var/www"
opcache.mmap_base=0x20000000
; React Hot Module Replacement Support
opcache.file_update_protection=0 ; Faster HMR updates
opcache.use_cwd=1 ; Better for monorepos
opcache.enable_file_override=1 ; For dynamic component loading
And:
[www]
user = www-data
group = www-data
listen = 9000
pm = dynamic
pm.max_children = 80 ; Increased for SSR workloads
pm.start_servers = 20
pm.min_spare_servers = 15
pm.max_spare_servers = 30
pm.process_idle_timeout = 60s ; Longer for React hydration
pm.max_requests = 0 ; Disable recycling for SSR stability
; React-Specific PHP Settings
php_admin_value[memory_limit] = 512M ; React SSR needs more memory
php_admin_value[max_execution_time] = 180 ; Longer for SSR
php_admin_value[realpath_cache_size] = 16M
php_admin_value[realpath_cache_ttl] = 3600
; Output Buffering
php_admin_value[output_buffering] = 16384 ; Optimized for React stream
php_admin_value[implicit_flush] = 1 ; Better for hydration
My server has 4 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM. I have two questions:
1- Are the above parameters appropriate?
2- How many visitors can visit my website?
Thank you.