Configuring opcache.ini and www.conf files

Hello,

I have a website that uses React and Laravel. The opcache.ini and www.conf files are as follows:

[opcache] ; Core Activation zend_extension=opcache.so opcache.enable=1 opcache.enable_cli=0 ; Memory Optimization (Tuned for React/Next.js) opcache.memory_consumption=256 ; Increased for React's larger files opcache.interned_strings_buffer=20 ; Helps with React component names opcache.preferred_memory_model="huge_page" ; File Caching (Optimized for JS-heavy apps) opcache.max_accelerated_files=40000 ; React apps have many files opcache.file_cache="/tmp/opcache_nextjs" opcache.file_cache_consistency_checks=1 opcache.file_cache_only=0 ; Code Validation (Next.js specific) opcache.revalidate_freq=0 ; Immediate invalidation for dev opcache.validate_timestamps=1 ; Critical for React HMR opcache.validate_permission=1 opcache.validate_root=1 ; React/Next.js Specific Optimizations opcache.save_comments=1 ; Preserve React prop types opcache.load_comments=1 ; Needed for JSX transforms opcache.optimization_level=0x7FFFBFFF opcache.opt_debug_level=0 ; JIT Configuration (For React SSR) opcache.jit_buffer_size=128M ; Larger for React rendering opcache.jit=1235 ; Tracing JIT for component trees opcache.jit_debug=0 ; Performance Tweaks for V8/Node interaction opcache.huge_code_pages=1 opcache.fast_shutdown=1 opcache.force_restart_timeout=300 opcache.consistency_checks=0 ; Error Handling opcache.error_log="/var/log/php_opcache_nextjs.log" opcache.log_verbosity_level=1 ; Security Hardening opcache.protect_memory=1 opcache.restrict_api="/var/www" opcache.mmap_base=0x20000000 ; React Hot Module Replacement Support opcache.file_update_protection=0 ; Faster HMR updates opcache.use_cwd=1 ; Better for monorepos opcache.enable_file_override=1 ; For dynamic component loading

And:

[www] user = www-data group = www-data listen = 9000 pm = dynamic pm.max_children = 80 ; Increased for SSR workloads pm.start_servers = 20 pm.min_spare_servers = 15 pm.max_spare_servers = 30 pm.process_idle_timeout = 60s ; Longer for React hydration pm.max_requests = 0 ; Disable recycling for SSR stability ; React-Specific PHP Settings php_admin_value[memory_limit] = 512M ; React SSR needs more memory php_admin_value[max_execution_time] = 180 ; Longer for SSR php_admin_value[realpath_cache_size] = 16M php_admin_value[realpath_cache_ttl] = 3600 ; Output Buffering php_admin_value[output_buffering] = 16384 ; Optimized for React stream php_admin_value[implicit_flush] = 1 ; Better for hydration

My server has 4 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM. I have two questions:

1- Are the above parameters appropriate?

2- How many visitors can visit my website?

Thank you.