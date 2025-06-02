Configuring opcache.ini and www.conf files

Hello,
I have a website that uses React and Laravel. The opcache.ini and www.conf files are as follows:

[opcache]
; Core Activation
zend_extension=opcache.so
opcache.enable=1
opcache.enable_cli=0

; Memory Optimization (Tuned for React/Next.js)
opcache.memory_consumption=256            ; Increased for React's larger files
opcache.interned_strings_buffer=20        ; Helps with React component names
opcache.preferred_memory_model="huge_page"

; File Caching (Optimized for JS-heavy apps)
opcache.max_accelerated_files=40000       ; React apps have many files
opcache.file_cache="/tmp/opcache_nextjs"
opcache.file_cache_consistency_checks=1
opcache.file_cache_only=0

; Code Validation (Next.js specific)
opcache.revalidate_freq=0                 ; Immediate invalidation for dev
opcache.validate_timestamps=1             ; Critical for React HMR
opcache.validate_permission=1
opcache.validate_root=1

; React/Next.js Specific Optimizations
opcache.save_comments=1                   ; Preserve React prop types
opcache.load_comments=1                   ; Needed for JSX transforms
opcache.optimization_level=0x7FFFBFFF
opcache.opt_debug_level=0

; JIT Configuration (For React SSR)
opcache.jit_buffer_size=128M              ; Larger for React rendering
opcache.jit=1235                          ; Tracing JIT for component trees
opcache.jit_debug=0

; Performance Tweaks for V8/Node interaction
opcache.huge_code_pages=1
opcache.fast_shutdown=1
opcache.force_restart_timeout=300
opcache.consistency_checks=0

; Error Handling
opcache.error_log="/var/log/php_opcache_nextjs.log"
opcache.log_verbosity_level=1

; Security Hardening
opcache.protect_memory=1
opcache.restrict_api="/var/www"
opcache.mmap_base=0x20000000


; React Hot Module Replacement Support
opcache.file_update_protection=0          ; Faster HMR updates
opcache.use_cwd=1                         ; Better for monorepos
opcache.enable_file_override=1            ; For dynamic component loading

And:

[www]
user = www-data
group = www-data
listen = 9000

pm = dynamic
pm.max_children = 80                      ; Increased for SSR workloads
pm.start_servers = 20
pm.min_spare_servers = 15
pm.max_spare_servers = 30
pm.process_idle_timeout = 60s             ; Longer for React hydration
pm.max_requests = 0                       ; Disable recycling for SSR stability

; React-Specific PHP Settings
php_admin_value[memory_limit] = 512M      ; React SSR needs more memory
php_admin_value[max_execution_time] = 180 ; Longer for SSR
php_admin_value[realpath_cache_size] = 16M
php_admin_value[realpath_cache_ttl] = 3600

; Output Buffering
php_admin_value[output_buffering] = 16384 ; Optimized for React stream
php_admin_value[implicit_flush] = 1       ; Better for hydration

My server has 4 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM. I have two questions:

1- Are the above parameters appropriate?

2- How many visitors can visit my website?

Thank you.