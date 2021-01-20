Computer screen goes black(dropdown menu)

JavaScript
#1

hello,

i have an another probleme with wordpress update 5.6
When i click on the menu, computer screen goes black,
http://test.cdlacom.eu/
Have you got a idea? It’s a javascript problem ?

#2

Hi @dubot85, rather than following the links there’s an (empty) swipebox-overlay opening when clicking the menu… is that generally supposed to happen?