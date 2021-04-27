Complex: 3 LEFT JOIN not producing results

Hello,

We have a complex SELECT which is to look at 3 Tables and produce a list of members that have not been contacted about a given subject they are interested in, we have tried this SELECT, it is producing No Errors but produces Zero results:

SELECT swi.email, swd.user_id, swd.category FROM sub_w_dat AS swd

LEFT JOIN sub_we_index AS swi ON (swi.id = swd.ix_id)

LEFT JOIN qa_em_hy AS cc ON (cc.email = swi.email) WHERE swd.category IN (158, 38, 27) AND cc.qa_id = 1399 AND cc.email IS NULL ORDER BY RAND() LIMIT 1000;

How to fix this?

Thanks.