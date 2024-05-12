Comparing Background Color Application in HTML/CSS

asasass: asasass: You would do this differently? .containerC .curtain{ background-color: red; } <div class="curtain"> </div>

Well it depends on whether all the curtains are different in different contexts.

Otherwise it would just be:

.curtain{ background-color: red; }

If you want other curtains of different colors then you could target them by their parent as you have done but in my opinion its best to avoid descendant selectors if you don’t need them.

I would do it as:

.curtain2{ background-color: red; }

<div class="curtain curtain2"> </div>

Now you can use curtain2 anywhere you like and not just inside containerB or C.

Its not wrong to use:

.containerC .curtain{ background-color: red; }

It all depends on context but my method is more usable.

asasass: asasass: This doesn’t work. https://jsfiddle.net/3s09vLm2/2/ . curtain .curtainB{ background-color: red; } <div class="curtain curtainB">

Of course not. That’s lesson one in CSS!

That css refers to this structure.

<div class="curtain" <div class="curtainB"></div> </div>

For your structure you would need this with no space between the classes:

.curtain.curtainB{ background-color: red; }

But once again why be so verbose if you don’t have to and just say:

.curtainB{ background-color: red; }

That assumes that simple specificity has occurred in the original declaration.