Combining background blend mode + opacity?

developer.mozilla.org background-blend-mode - CSS: Cascading Style Sheets | MDN The background-blend-mode CSS property sets how an element's background images should blend with each other and with the element's background color.

Multiply is the value I’m specifically working with here. I have a background color and an image, and I’m using background-blend-mode: multiply . Is there any way I can somehow add opacity to the background image here? I could add opacity to the background color via RGBA but I’m wondering if anyone can figure this out?