Combine multiple click function into one function

Thanx Paul great job would never in my wildest dream could make this happen. One great lesson I have learn is do everything in baby steps and thoroughly plan your end goal and what you want to achieve. Great detailed lesson.

Just one thing that’s bothering me nothing wrong with your code because with my original code it was behaving the same.

When trying to remove everything from salaries at once and save, it does not. If you select every item except one it is working and then when trying to remove the last one it removes from list but when saved it shows the last item again. Hope you understand what I am trying to explain