Combine multiple click function into one function

Need help to reduce function code. I have similar functions with unique button id the variables changes. I am trying if possible to put all in one function. Here is just snippet there is more than 48

$("#b").click(function(){ var to_add = $("#t1").val(); $("#master").append("<option value='" + to_add +"'>"+to_add+"</option>"); $("#t1").val(''); $("#purchases").val(to_add); }); $("#b1").click(function(){ $("#master option:selected").each(function() { $("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>"); $("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function(){ $("#purchases option:selected").each(function() { $("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>"); $("#purchases option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function(){ $("#master option:selected").each(function() { $("#salaries").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>"); $("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function(){ $("#salaries option:selected").each(function() { $("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>"); $("#salaries option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true); });

You’l see button 1 and 2 works together as 3 and 4 works together