Codeigniter Issue With Loading View Page

Hi All

Please help me before i pull my hair out and burn it. :weary: :joy:

I’m learning codeigniter and trying to create an ajax form that submits to the database. I’m new to OOP & MVC and starting to get my head round it except in trying to create the form i’m getting an error of “Unable to load the requested file: contact/index” but have no idea why as the ->view points straight to it. I have header and footer working ok if i take the main page view out of the equation. Please can one of you kind folk look over my controller & model to see if there is something i’m missing? I feel there is something super obvious i’m missing but i’ve been staring at it too long to see.

The index file is located as follows: views/contact/index/php.
Also i have set a route to the file as follows:-

$route['contact'] = 'contact/index';

Controller:-

<?php


defined('BASEPATH') OR exit('No direct script access allowed');


class Contact extends CI_Controller 
{
    // construct
    public function __construct() 
    {
        parent::__construct();   
        $this->load->model('Contactmodel', 'contactmodel');     
    }
    // index contactmodel 
    public function index() 
    {
        $data = array();
        $data['metaDescription'] = 'Contact Form Meta Desc';
        $data['metaKeywords'] = 'Contact Form Keywords';
        $data['title'] = "Contact Us";
        $this->load->view('templates/header');
        $this->load->view('contact/index', $data);
        $this->load->view('templates/footer');
    } 
    // submit contact form
    public function submitEnquiry()
    {
        
        $json = array();
        
            $name = $this->input->post('name');
            $email     = $this->input->post('email');           
            $contactNo = $this->input->post('contact_no');
            $note  = $this->input->post('note');
            $enquiry  = $this->input->post('enquiry');
            
            // name validation
            if(empty(trim($name))){
                $json['error']['name'] = 'Please enter full name';
            }
            // email validation
            if(empty(trim($email))){
                $json['error']['email'] = 'Please enter email address';
            }
            // check email validation
            if ($this->contactmodel->validateEmail($email) == FALSE) {
                $json['error']['email'] = 'Please enter valid email address';
            }
            // check conatct no validation
            if($this->contactmodel->validateMobile($contactNo) == FALSE) {
                $json['error']['contactno'] = 'Please enter valid contact no. format: 9000000001';
            }
            // note validation
            if(empty($note)){
                $json['error']['note'] = 'Please enter your enquiry';
            }
 
            if(empty($json['error'])){
                $this->contactmodel->setName(trim($name));
                $this->contactmodel->setEmail($email);
                $this->contactmodel->setContactNo($contactNo);
                $this->contactmodel->setNote($note);
                $this->contactmodel->setEnquiry($enquiry);
                try {
                 $last_id = $this->contactmodel->create();
                } catch (Exception $e) {
                    var_dump($e->getMessage());
                }
                
                if (!empty($last_id) && $last_id > 0) {
                    
                    $json['status'] = 'success';
                }
            }
        echo json_encode($json);
    }
    
}

Model:-

<?php

if (!defined('BASEPATH')) exit('No direct script access allowed');

class Contactmodel extends CI_Model {
    private $_name;
    private $_email;
    private $_contactNo;
    private $_note;
    private $_enquiry;
 
    public function setName($name) 
    {
        $this->_name = $name;
    }
    
    public function setEmail($email)
    {
        $this->_email = $email;
    }
    public function setContactNo($contactNo) 
    {
        $this->_contactNo = $contactNo;
    }
    public function setNote($note)
    {
        $this->_note = $note;
    }
    public function setEnquiry($enquiry) 
    {
        $this->_enquiry = $enquiry;
    }
 
    // save value in database
    public function create()
    {
        $data = array(
            'name' => $this->_name,
            'email' => $this->_email,
            'contactno' => $this->_contactNo,
            'note' => $this->_note,
            'enquiry' => $this->_enquiry,
        );
        $this->db->insert('contactenq', $data);
        return $this->db->insert_id();
    }
 
    // email validation
    public function validateEmail($email)
    {
        return preg_match('/^[^\@]+@.*.[a-z]{2,15}$/i', $email)?TRUE:FALSE;
    }
 
    /* mobile validation
    public function validateMobile($mobile)
    {
        return preg_match('/^[0-9]{10}+$/', $mobile)?TRUE:FALSE;
    }*/
 
}

Also separately, is there an easier way to debug codeigniter. I used to use the PHP error log when i was doing procedural but i cant find the same function with CI.

Thank you in advance.