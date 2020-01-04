Codeigniter Blank Screen

#1

Morning All

I’m completely baffled, i have created a multilevel user login system but upon login it just shows a blank page and the function in the url /Login/auth and no errors.
I’ve tried a million different things to see where the script is stopping and i believe its the Loginmodel.
I’m new to OOP php so be gentle :laughing:
I’m completely baffled as i should be getting an error with the password_verify (which i know is incorrect but thats another battle for once i’ve fixed this one).

Please can someone advise where i might be going wrong:-

Controller: Login.php

class Login extends CI_Controller
{
    public function __construct()
    {
        parent::__construct();
        $this->load->model('loginmodel');
        $this->load->helper('url_helper');
        $this->load->helper('form');
        $this->load->library('form_validation');
        //$this->load->library('database');
    }

    public function index()
    {
        $data = array();
        $data['metaDescription'] = 'Login Form Meta Desc';
        $data['metaKeywords'] = 'Login Form Keywords';
        $data['title'] = "Login Page";
        $this->load->view('templates/header');
        $this->load->view('pages/login/index', $data);
        $this->load->view('templates/footer');
    } 

    function auth()
    {
        $email    = $this->input->post('email',TRUE);
        $password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE);
        $validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email,$password);
        
        if($validate->num_rows() > 0)
        {
            $data  = $validate->row_array();
            $fname       = $data['fname'];
            $email       = $data['email'];
            $user_level  = $data['user_level'];
            $companyname = $data['companyname'];
            $mobileno    = $data['mobileno'];
            $avatar      = $data['avatar'];
            $sesdata = array
            (
                'fname'       => $fname,
                'email'       => $email,
                'user_level'  => $user_level,
                'companyname' => $companyname,
                'mobileno'    => $mobileno,
                'avatar'      => $avatar,
                'logged_in' => TRUE
            );
            $this->session->set_userdata($sesdata);
            
            if($user_level === '99'){ // access login for admin
               redirect('Loginredir/admin');
            }
            elseif($user_level === '1') // access login for dealer
            { 
                redirect('Loginredir/dealer');
            }
            else
            {
                echo $this->session->set_flashdata('msg','Username or Password is Wrong');
                redirect('login');
            }
        }
     
            function logout()
            {
                $this->session->sess_destroy();
                redirect('login');
            }
    }
     
}

The Model: Loginmodel.php

class Loginmodel extends CI_Model 
{
    public function __construct()
    {
        $this->load->database();
    }

    function validate($email,$password)
    {

        $this->db->where('email',$email);
        $this->db->where('password',$password);
        password_verify('password',$password);

        $result = $this->db->get('dealers');
        
        return $result;
        
    }
     
}

& the redirect controller which is called by the main controller Login.php

class Loginredir extends CI_Controller
{
    function __construct()
    {
        parent::__construct();
        if($this->session->userdata('logged_in') !== TRUE)
        {
            redirect('login');
            echo 'bread';
        }
    }
    
    function admin()
    {
        //Allows access to admin only
        if($this->session->userdata('level')==='99')
        {
            $this->load->view('admin');
            $this->load->view('templates/adminheader2');
            echo 'eggs';
        }
        else
        {
            echo "You do not have permission to access this area!";
        }
    
    }
    
    function dealer()
    {
        //Allows access to staff only
        if($this->session->userdata('level')==='1')
        {
            $this->load->view('dealer');
            echo 'beef';
        }
        else
        {
            echo "Access Denied";
        }
    }
}

Ignore the echo’s as this was just me trying to test how far the script got to.

Thanks in advance all.