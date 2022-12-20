Code loading and run order in PHP 8.1

Hi All

The system I have written has changed the way it works since I have upgraded from PHP 7.something to 8.1.

Some code can take some time to run so I have added a loading/waiting icon and text.

Before PHP 8.1 when someone went to the next step the loading icon would show and the code would run behind it and then the user would be redirected to a success or fail message.

After PHP 8.1 when someone goes to the next step it appears that all the code is run before moving to the next step so that the loading icon does not show and it looks like the website is very slow or not working.

Any idea how I can fix this so that the loading icon will display while the code behind it is running?

mrmbarnes