Code loading and run order in PHP 8.1

The system I have written has changed the way it works since I have upgraded from PHP 7.something to 8.1.
Some code can take some time to run so I have added a loading/waiting icon and text.
Before PHP 8.1 when someone went to the next step the loading icon would show and the code would run behind it and then the user would be redirected to a success or fail message.
After PHP 8.1 when someone goes to the next step it appears that all the code is run before moving to the next step so that the loading icon does not show and it looks like the website is very slow or not working.
Any idea how I can fix this so that the loading icon will display while the code behind it is running?
Well keep in mind that PHP 8 brought JIT compiling which significantly increases the speed of some PHP processing. Not a huge jump, but it can be noticeable.
Now, having said that, without providing your code you are asking us to comment on all theoretical code. Maybe show us what your script does and what you have tried to test it. Right now all you have is “I have this thing that isn’t working before, but it worked before, and now doesn’t work. Can you help me?”
This is generic as I use the loading code all over the place.
For example… a user completes a form and submits it…
Previously the form would go to the part of my code that processes the submitted form and displays the loading code:
<div class="text-center"><h1 class="myHeaderColour">PROCESSING</h1></div>
<div class="text-center"><img src="signup/images/loading.gif" class="img-fluid"><br><strong>one moment please...</strong><br><br>this could take up to a minute...<br>do not refresh or leave this page...</div>
Then under the loading code is my PHP, which is working fine, and then while the loading code showed the PHP tasks would run under it.
I use this when I need to, generally, process requests using third-party API’s such as processing a credit card, or cPanel API commands like creating an account, email management, domain management, when registering a domain with the registry etc.
Now it appears that when someone submits the form they stay on the form page while the code under the loading code runs then once completed shows the loading code for a split second and then moves on.
I suspect that something in PHP 8.1 has changed the way this processes but am not sure how to fix it.