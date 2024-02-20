Cloudflare domain registration and nameservers

When we register a domain using Cloudflare we cannot change the nameservers. As best as I can tell, that is an advantage, not a disadvantage. Is that correct? Do others here use Cloudflare for domain name registration? If I purchase a domain name I think is useful and I want to offer (donate, not sell) it to someone else for use, would Cloudflare domain registration be a problem? I have some domain names registered using Cloudflare (that I intend to keep) but it is not clear to me whether that could be a problem.