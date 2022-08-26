Client-side JavaScript code behaves differently when loaded from different servers!

Hi there!

I don’t know what is happening, but here’s what I’m facing:

I had developed a site using the usual techs: PHP, SQLite and JavaScript.

On my machine everything works just fine, whether I’m using Linux or Windows, FireFox or Chrome, and on more than one machine as well.

But when I upload my files on the remote server, some JavaScript code doesn’t get executed!! But the code should have nothing to do with the server; it’s executed client-side!!!

I’m at a loss where else to look!!

I would appreciate any suggestion! A million thanks in advance!

Hosam Adeeb Nashed