Clicking the X button should remove the player

I am trying to have this work in the code to remove duplication.

Working Code Example: https://jsfiddle.net/w3ctbv1s/1/

In the code below, I was trying to remove at least one player, then I could figure out how to do the others.

I am trying to have this part work in the code:

Code I am working on: https://jsfiddle.net/hxm1y47b/9/

I am thinking it should be able to work this code.

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() { function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exitA"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback); }); } return { addExitHandlers }; }());

function removePlayer(wrapper) { wrapper.player.destroy(); delete wrapper.player; console.log("removePlayer"); } function removePlayerHandler(evt) { const el = evt.target; const container = el.closest(".containerA"); // Changed ".container" to ".containerA" const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap"); if (wrapper.player) { return removePlayer(wrapper); } }