Clear Floats

I have spent much of the day trying to clear a float.
I have a phrase floated to the left, followed by a table in the centre. I then want the next phrase to be underneath these two items but it sits to the right of the table.
How do I clear the float.?
The div is “mydiv” and I thought I wanted something like
.mydiv after {
clear:left;
} or maybe clear both but it doesn’t work. Four
s does the trick, but that’s not the real answer is it?
The float is created by .insert {float:left;font-size:smaller;margin-left:5%;}
HTML
<div class="mydiv"><p class="insert">Here insert the Name and Description<br>of the Public Institution</p>
<table class="Institution">
<tr>
<td><p class="statscenter">* Ashton Under Lyne</p></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><p class="statscenter">Union</p></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><p class="statscenter">Workhouse</p></td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
<div class="spacebetweenparas"></div>
<br><br><br><br><p class="statscenter">The above mentioned Institute is situated with the Boundaries of the</p>
This is the page which appears to display as I would like it to:
Thanks