I am not sure I am understanding why this function doesnt clean data that it is given. As an example I have php script that looks something like this…

<?php if (isset($_GET["my_submit"])) { $cost = htmlspecialchars($_GET["cost"]); echo $cost; } else { $cost = ""; }

when I enter this data <a href='test'>Test</a> into the form I get exactly same in the output.

This is what I see on the screen <a href='test'>Test</a>