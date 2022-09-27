classList add / remove active class onclick not kept

Hi, I’m trying to add a class to button when clicked.
I see the added class - .active - momentarily when I click the button, but then the button reverts to original state.
How can I keep the .active class after clicking?
Here’s the code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.7.2.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/eb098350bc.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<style>
button.active {color: #CD853F;
background-color: #EBE0DA;
box-shadow: inset -5px -5px 9px rgba(255,255,255,0.45), inset 5px 5px 9px rgba(94,104,121,0.3);
border: #EBE0DA solid 1px;
font-size: 1.6vw;}
.fixed-header {
top: 0;
height: 8vh;
width: 100%;
background: #DBD5CD;
}
#mnubox {
display: inline-flex;
position: fixed;
left: 27vw;
top: 1vh;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 25vw;
justify-content: space-between; /* space-evenly */
background: #DBD5CD;
}
.mnuitem {
max-width: 15vw;
display: inline;
padding: 5px;
color: #85786F;
max-height: 7vh;
font-family: 'Handlee', serif;
font-size: 1.5vw;
line-height: 1.1rem;
text-align: center;
border-radius: 5%;
box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) 0px 10px 15px -3px, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05) 0px 4px 6px -2px;
}
.mnuitem:hover {color: #CD853F;
}
.mnuitem:first-child {
max-width: 7vw;}
.mnuitem:nth-child(2) {
max-width: 11vw;}
.mnuitem:nth-child(3) {
max-width: 7vw;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="fixed-header">
<div id="mnubox"> <!-- div menu items -->
<button class='mnuitem active' id='mnuit1' onclick="act1()"><a href="index.php?med=oil">Oil on Canvas</a></button>
<button class='mnuitem' id='mnuit2' onclick="act2()"><a href="index.php?med=acrylic">Acrylic, Pencil, Water Color</a></button>
</div>
<script>
function act1() {
document.getElementById("mnuit2").classList.remove("active")
document.getElementById("mnuit1").classList.add("active")
}
function act2() {
document.getElementById("mnuit2").classList.add("active")
document.getElementById("mnuit1").classList.remove("active")
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Any help much appreciated