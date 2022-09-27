classList add / remove active class onclick not kept

That’s because having the link inside the button causes the link to fire AFTER the button click works.

So it is

Firing the onclick action for mnuit2 Executing act2() Going to index.php?med=acrylic

If you’re going to go to index.php anyway, then the javascript is not needed. Change the index.php to look at the med parameter to decide which button gets the active class assigned to it when rendering the page.

If the plan is to reload the page via ajax, then your code is OK, but the links have to be removed and code will need to be added to access the page and pull in what you want.