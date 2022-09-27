classList add / remove active class onclick not kept

Hi, I’m trying to add a class to button when clicked.
I see the added class - .active - momentarily when I click the button, but then the button reverts to original state.
How can I keep the .active class after clicking?
Here’s the code:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
	<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.7.2.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/eb098350bc.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<style>
button.active {color: #CD853F;
     background-color: #EBE0DA; 
    box-shadow: inset -5px -5px 9px rgba(255,255,255,0.45), inset 5px 5px 9px rgba(94,104,121,0.3);    
    border: #EBE0DA solid 1px;  
    font-size: 1.6vw;} 
    .fixed-header {
        top: 0;
        height: 8vh;
        width: 100%;
        background:  #DBD5CD;
    }

#mnubox {
  display: inline-flex;
  position: fixed;
  left: 27vw;
  top: 1vh;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  width: 25vw;
  justify-content: space-between;  /* space-evenly */
  background:  #DBD5CD;
}

.mnuitem {
  max-width: 15vw;
  display: inline;
  padding: 5px;
  color: #85786F;
  max-height: 7vh;
font-family: 'Handlee', serif; 
  font-size: 1.5vw;
  line-height: 1.1rem;
  text-align: center;
  border-radius: 5%;
  box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) 0px 10px 15px -3px, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05) 0px 4px 6px -2px;
}

.mnuitem:hover {color: #CD853F;
                 }
.mnuitem:first-child {
                          max-width: 7vw;}      
.mnuitem:nth-child(2)  {
                          max-width: 11vw;}      
.mnuitem:nth-child(3)  {
                          max-width: 7vw;}      
</style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="fixed-header">  
<div id="mnubox">  <!--  div menu items  -->
  <button class='mnuitem active' id='mnuit1' onclick="act1()"><a href="index.php?med=oil">Oil on Canvas</a></button> 
  <button class='mnuitem' id='mnuit2' onclick="act2()"><a href="index.php?med=acrylic">Acrylic, Pencil, Water Color</a></button> 
</div>
<script>

function act1() {
        document.getElementById("mnuit2").classList.remove("active")
        document.getElementById("mnuit1").classList.add("active")				  
			  }	 
function act2() {
        document.getElementById("mnuit2").classList.add("active")
        document.getElementById("mnuit1").classList.remove("active")				  
			  }	  			  
</script>
</body>
</html>

Any help much appreciated

That’s because having the link inside the button causes the link to fire AFTER the button click works.

So it is

  1. Firing the onclick action for mnuit2
  2. Executing act2()
  3. Going to index.php?med=acrylic

If you’re going to go to index.php anyway, then the javascript is not needed. Change the index.php to look at the med parameter to decide which button gets the active class assigned to it when rendering the page.

If the plan is to reload the page via ajax, then your code is OK, but the links have to be removed and code will need to be added to access the page and pull in what you want.

