Class Positioning

I am a novice and need help. I am working on a project regards school online result system. I don’t know how to do the position for each student in each term per subjects.

The images above is my output, the position column should be like 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th till the last rank. For instance, if there are 20 students in a class, the person that score the lowest mark will have the lowest position in that subject scores.

My database comprises of result table, semester table, student table, class table, subject table, student_class table.