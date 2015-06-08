Choosing a JavaScript Charting Library: the Main Contenders

An excerpt from http://www.sitepoint.com/javascript-charting-library-main-contenders/, by Vaibhav Singhal

JavaScript charting is a crowded space with plenty of open-source and paid options, and choosing the right library for your project is not always a straightforward decision. There are many factors to consider before you can make the call.

What I’ve noticed is that more often than not, the choice always comes down to the top three or four libraries – D3.js, Highcharts, FusionCharts or Google Charts. To make your task easier, I’ve compared the top three in detail with pros, cons and live examples.

Note: Please press RERUN on the CodePen demos if the charts don’t load initially.

Let’s get started!

Continue reading this article on SitePoint