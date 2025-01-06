Checking that today's date is the first Monday of the current year

Hello there and Happy New Year!

Every monday I need to run this automate MySQL query in a sProc on a date between the first day of the year and eight days back from today.

SELECT MAKEDATE( YEAR ( now()), 1 ) start_date, DATE_SUB( CURRENT_DATE, INTERVAL 8 DAY ) end_date FROM `tbl1` WHERE the_date BETWEEN MAKEDATE( YEAR ( now()), 1 ) AND DATE_SUB( CURRENT_DATE, INTERVAL 8 DAY );

But today is the first monday of the new year and if i run the query the output is empty because the start date is greater than the end date.

start_date >>> MAKEDATE( YEAR ( now()), 1 ) = 2025-01-01 end_date >>> DATE_SUB( CURRENT_DATE, INTERVAL 8 DAY ) = 2024-12-29

How to do resolve this?

Maybe checking that today’s date is the first Monday of the year?

Any help really appreciated