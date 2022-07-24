Checkbox , if ticked will display div if not ticked hide div

I have a checkbox / radio button to select Yes or No ( 1 & 0 ) , If Yes then display the div1 and hide if not selected.

              <div class="form-group">
                <label class="col-sm-2 control-label">Taken Course Online ?: </label>
                <div class="col-sm-7">
					<input name="f_takenonline" type="radio" value="1" > Yes
                    <input name="f_takenonline" type="radio" value="0" checked> No
                </div>
              </div> 
             
            <div id="div1">
              <div class="form-group">
                <label class="col-sm-2 control-label">Name of On Course: </label>
                <div class="col-sm-7">
                 	<input maxlength="50" type="text" name="name"   placeholder="Enter name of your Training/Course">
                </div>
              </div> 
            </div>