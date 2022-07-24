Checkbox , if ticked will display div if not ticked hide div

Hi,
I have a checkbox / radio button to select Yes or No ( 1 & 0 ) , If Yes then display the div1 and hide if not selected.
<div class="form-group">
<label class="col-sm-2 control-label">Taken Course Online ?: </label>
<div class="col-sm-7">
<input name="f_takenonline" type="radio" value="1" > Yes
<input name="f_takenonline" type="radio" value="0" checked> No
</div>
</div>
<div id="div1">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="col-sm-2 control-label">Name of On Course: </label>
<div class="col-sm-7">
<input maxlength="50" type="text" name="name" placeholder="Enter name of your Training/Course">
</div>
</div>
</div>