Checkbox getting checked from outside and jQuery change not working

I have the following code in the JSFiddle and I’m facing two issues:
Issue #1:
If I click anywhere outside Go Right, Employee Decision etc checkbox, it is still getting checked.Why it is happening like this? I was expecting it to get checked only when user clicks on the checkbox.
Issue #2:
I’m trying to select Tag1 when Late Payment is selected from the Delay Reason for All Employees dropdown using jQuery but that doesn’t seem to be working.
I assume you mean if you click on the words “Go Right”, “Turn Off the Switch”, etc or the white space to the right of those words.
That’s because you’ve wrapped the checkbox in the Label, which is taking up the whole box left-right. Clicking on a Label assigned to a click-sensitive input will trigger the input.
call $("#reasontagSelect").trigger("change"); after you update the value, so that Javascript redraws the box and notices that the value’s changed. Your code is setting the value, its just not triggering a redraw.