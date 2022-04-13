Check email address if still active?

I’d like to check all of my users emails to find out which of them are no longer valid? In other worlds how can I check if the email in DB is still a valid one so that I don’t waist my emails quota on dead ones?
You can jump through hoops by checking your smtp server for bounced emails, but I’m not sure that’s going to be an effective test because there are certain email providers which won’t bounce emails. They’ll just absorb them so you’ll never know. My internet provider works that way.
Do you send that many emails that you’re having an issue?