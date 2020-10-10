Changing text alignment on a dropdown menu

Hi all, ex web designer here getting back into some coding after about 6 years away. I’m playing around with the W3Schools site tutorials and currently working on the sub navigation menu. My question is how do I get the menu to align to the right rather than left? I can use align: right; but that reverses the order of the menu and manually changing the order isn’t very elegant.

I’ve linked to the tryit page rather than posting the code here as it’s probably easier for anyone to provide a solution to try things out.

https://www.w3schools.com/howto/tryit.asp?filename=tryhow_css_subnav

Thanks in advance.