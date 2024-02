Changing from splash-screen to sliding curtain

asasass: asasass: What if each held different images?

It’s unclear what you want. Are you talking about the green blocks?

If so how does that make sense in that section where you split the cross in half? You will have two half images cut off in the middle. Or you going to have two crosses one on each side?

If its not one seamless block across both panels then you don’t need to stretch across both panels anyway and the whole css should be changed.

Too many variables there to make any suggestions at all.

asasass: asasass: This part here would need to be adjusted:

Why would the js need to be adjusted if you are just changing the appearance.? What does that js have to do with how the images look?