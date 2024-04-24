Changing Div to other div in datatable

i want to perform these tasks on datatable Initialisation

How can i remove class to all td
i have tried to do this
$('td', row).removeClass('dtr-control');
but not working

exc1
exc11042×98 7.65 KB

also i tried to change the div of this dtable_wrapper
to this <div class="tb10 info"> but not working

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $("#detail").dataTable({
            "processing": true,
            "serverSide": true,
            "ajax": {
                "url": "scpp.php",
                "type": "POST",
                "dataType": "json"
            },

            rowCallback: function (row, data) {
            $('td', row).removeClass('dtr-control'); 
            $('td:eq(2)', row).html('<a href="order.php?d=' + data[2] + '" role="button" class="btn"> <span class="spinn" role="status"></span>>' + data[2] + '</a>'');
        }
		$('#dtable_wrapper').replaceWith('<div class="tb10 info">');
    
        });
    }); 
</script>