Changing Div to other div in datatable

i want to perform these tasks on datatable Initialisation
How can i remove class to all td
i have tried to do this
$('td', row).removeClass('dtr-control');
but not working
also i tried to change the div of this dtable_wrapper
to this
<div class="tb10 info"> but not working
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#detail").dataTable({
"processing": true,
"serverSide": true,
"ajax": {
"url": "scpp.php",
"type": "POST",
"dataType": "json"
},
rowCallback: function (row, data) {
$('td', row).removeClass('dtr-control');
$('td:eq(2)', row).html('<a href="order.php?d=' + data[2] + '" role="button" class="btn"> <span class="spinn" role="status"></span>>' + data[2] + '</a>'');
}
$('#dtable_wrapper').replaceWith('<div class="tb10 info">');
});
});
</script>