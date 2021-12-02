Changing blue color to transparent

HTML & CSS
#15

I can do it in css without svg.:slight_smile:

Much nicer html to work with.

As you are not scaling this I think the css version looks cleaner.

2 Likes
#16

What was the reason for the inclusion of -webkit-appearance: none; ?

I have never used that css property before in code?

How would I be able to visually see it doing something in the code?

If I remove it from the code I see no difference?

Is there some way to attach a color to it to be able to see what it is doing?

#17

I tend to add it to buttons as you never know how the system may display them and is really just a safety measure to remove system styling. You can see examples here.

1 Like
#19

How would you make the play button image using css instead of an svg?

https://jsfiddle.net/hc3ztx9s/

#20

You added these in there: <b></b> I have never seen that done before.

Is there a name for that technique you used to do that?

Also, would the code be able to be written without those in it?

<button class="exitnew" type="button" aria-label="Close"><b></b></button>

#21

It’s a placeholder he’s using to put add the red circle. Check the css styling.

So no, it can’t be removed if you want the circle.

1 Like
#22

In your code, how is hover added to the X?

That’s how I had it in the svg code: https://jsfiddle.net/vp8shwf3/

Background stays transparent, only the X changes color on hover.

#23

I added the extra b element because its a useful little non semantic tag but purists would say it should have been a span. I added it so that I could place the border on top of the X. It could be done without the extra b element if you put the border on the button instead but the problem is that the X will show a slight gap or overlap the circle slightly. It was much easier to make the X bigger than needed and then hide the edges under the b element.

I changed the 4th item in my codepen to not use the b element for comparison.

The X is just two pseudo elements that have a width and height and are rotated and placed into position.

.exitnew:before,
.exitnew:after {etc..}

Exactly how it is used normally!

When you hover the button you can change the button and any elements inside as required.

.exitnew:hover:before,
.exitnew:hover:after {
  background: green;
}

Nothing special there that’s just normal css.

The background seems to be blue in that demo. You said you wanted the X to turn green and the background to be transparent which is what my demo does.

1 Like
#24

Like this.

The second one is the css version. the first one is your original svg

<button class="playa thePlay2" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>

I just did it by eye so may need tweaking to be exact.

1 Like
#25

Much better than my attempt. https://jsfiddle.net/m5o03pt7/

.play:before {
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    margin: auto;
    width: 80px;
    height: 80px;
    border: 5px solid #0059dd;
    background: #000000;
    border-radius: 100%;
}
.play:after {
    content: '';
    position: absolute;
    top: 50%;
    left: 50%;
    margin: -25px 0 0 -15px;
    width: 0;
    height: 0;
    border-left: 40px solid #0059dd;
    border-top: 25px solid transparent;
    border-bottom: 25px solid transparent;
}
#26

Is there a way adjust that so that changing the width and height doesn’t mess up the position of the X?

Is there a way to keep the lines in position?

https://jsfiddle.net/a0mfur9c/2/

#27

Using a gradient, Would I be able to add a hover to the X here?

https://jsfiddle.net/b6vpdxzh/

The only thing working there is the fade.

.exitnew {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  width: 48px;
  height: 48px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background:
    linear-gradient(green 0 0),
    linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
  background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  border: 5px solid red;
  border-radius: 50%;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}
#28

Yes exactly as you would expect.:slight_smile:

.exit:hover {
  background-image:
    linear-gradient(red 0 0),
    linear-gradient(red 0 0);
}
1 Like
#29

Just use percentages rather than a fixed position.

.exit2::before,
.exit2::after {
  top: 47%;
}
1 Like
#30

How did you get the number 47% ?

What was the math?

Is it supposed to be a one size fits all widths/heights?

Top has more white than bottom here.

https://jsfiddle.net/23vbuy5h/

#31

How is a transition added to the gradient? https://jsfiddle.net/shncy4zq/

.fadingOut .exit  {
    background-image:
    linear-gradient(red 0 0),
    linear-gradient(red 0 0);
}
#32

You can’t. That’s why I used the pseudo classes and drew lines :slight_smile:

The only way to transition a gradient would be to use a pseudo class to create another gradient over the top and then change the opacity of the one on top t see the one below.

Like this:

.exit{
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  position: relative;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  width: 48px;
  height: 48px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background:
    linear-gradient(green 0 0),
    linear-gradient(green 0 0) blue;
  background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  border: 5px solid red;
  border-radius: 50%;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.exit:before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: -5px;
  top: -5px;
  right: -5px;
  bottom: -5px;
  background-image:
    linear-gradient(red 0 0),
    linear-gradient(red 0 0);
  transform: rotate(0deg);
  box-sizing: border-box;
  width: 48px;
  height: 48px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background-size: 7px 100%, 100% 7px;
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  border: 5px solid red;
  border-radius: 50%;
  transition: 1s ease;
}

.exit:hover:before,
.fadingOut .exit:before {
  opacity: 0;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 5s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;

}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
1 Like
#33

This way works well I find. https://jsfiddle.net/2uzo94q6/

And now width: 100%; can be removed.

.exitnew {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  position: relative;
  margin: auto;
  width: 48px;
  height: 48px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  background: transparent;
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exitnew::before,
.exitnew::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exitnew::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

.exitnew:hover {
  background: transparent;
}

.exitnew:hover::before,
.exitnew:hover::after {
  background: green;
}

<button class="exitnew" type="button" aria-label="Close"></button>

#34

Switching svg exit over to pure css.

For the X button to fade out on the hover color, how would this be fixed?

I left the svg stuff in the css to show how it was working before.

My guess was this, but that makes no sense.

.exit:hover::before.
.exit:hover::after
.fadingOut .exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after {
  background: green;
}

To test code, click the x button, then move the mouse off it.

It should not change back to red which was the original color.

https://jsfiddle.net/bfz7gxnd/

.exit {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  /*bottom: -47px;*/
  /*margin: auto;*/
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit::before,
.exit::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exit::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after {
  background: green;
}


@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
  transition: fill 3s ease;
}

.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg {
  fill: green;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
#35

Doing this I was able to get it to fade out on green.

But then only 1 line is hoverable, meaning only 1 line changes from red to green on hover.

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.exit::after {
  background: green;
}