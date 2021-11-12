Applying hover to only the X not the circle

How would I be able to apply the hover transition to only the X and not the circle?

How would that be done in the code? https://jsfiddle.net/c2sah0x6/

Only the X should change color on hover, not the circle.

.exit { top: auto; bottom: -47.63px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; animation: fadeInExit 0s forwards 0s; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; clip-path: circle(50%); } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } .exit svg { fill: red; transition: fill 3s ease; } .exit:hover svg { fill: green; }