Changing a subject line in html email (opencart)

#1

Hi
I need to add some information that customers receive on their order

I basically want to add the postcode to the email subject line

There are 2 files that need changing but I am getting errors and don’t understand why

  1. this is the original code
$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id']);

I have changed it to

$data['title'] = sprintf($language->get('text_subject'), $order_info['store_name'], $order_info['order_id'], $order_info['shipping_postcode']);

The language file has been updated to this

$_['text_subject'] = '%s - Order %s - Postcode %s';

I’m getting this error
Error
Warning sprintf() too few arguments in mail/order.php line 65

How do I fix this?
Many Thanks

#2

Set var_dump($language->get('text_subject')); before error line and let’s see whether your language file updated.

#3

Is the line you edited actually line 65? There was another long-running thread on the Opencart forum which suggests that the sprintf code appears more than once, and of course all would need to be changed.