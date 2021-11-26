Changes to cope with separating HTML players and covers

Good one. We will be adding objects to a players array that contains both wrapper and cover properties. We will end up with players items in the array similar to {wrapper: …, cover: …} where the wrapper and cover properties each refer to the different HTML elements for each player.
Create a players array at the top of the manageUI function. Then at the top of the init function add a function call to findPlayers();
That function doesn’t exist yet, but we will be using it to populate the players array.