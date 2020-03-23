Change width of image in accordance to the width of the screen

So I am trying to change the width of an image in accordance to the width of the screen. I’m working with a friend on a website and my friend has gotten it working on one page of our site. I tried replicating the code however it just doesn’t work with my image. What I am trying to do is replicate this website right here. Like when you change the size of the screen the image gets bigger and smaller: https://asteroidcollision.herokuapp.com/asteroid-hit

If you do not wish to visit the website I have included an image:

So like when you go to that webpage and resize the screen the image does not stay the same size. Thats what I am trying to accomplish here.

Heres my current code:

Image Filename: image.jpg or jpeg

CSS:

.imageclass {
       width: 50%;
}

HTML:

<body>
<img src="img.jpg" class="imageclass">

</body>

Thanks for the help. Cheers!

Hi there paulmcburney9,

try it like this…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">

body {
    margin: 0;
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
 }

#asteroid {
    display: block;
    width: 50%;
    height: auto;
    margin: 2em auto;
 }
 
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <img id="asteroid" src="https://asteroidcollision.herokuapp.com/static/asteroidhittingearth.png" width="960" height="450" alt="asteroid hitting Earth">
 
</body>
</html>```

_coothead-
