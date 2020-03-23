Change width of image in accordance to the width of the screen

So I am trying to change the width of an image in accordance to the width of the screen. I’m working with a friend on a website and my friend has gotten it working on one page of our site. I tried replicating the code however it just doesn’t work with my image. What I am trying to do is replicate this website right here. Like when you change the size of the screen the image gets bigger and smaller: https://asteroidcollision.herokuapp.com/asteroid-hit

If you do not wish to visit the website I have included an image:

So like when you go to that webpage and resize the screen the image does not stay the same size. Thats what I am trying to accomplish here.

Heres my current code:

Image Filename: image.jpg or jpeg

CSS:

.imageclass { width: 50%; }

HTML:

<body> <img src="img.jpg" class="imageclass"> </body>

Thanks for the help. Cheers!