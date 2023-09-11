Change text color with IntersectionObserver when overlapping certain sections

I have a landing page that has several 100% height/width image banners. My default text/border colour is black. When the content moves into some of these sections I want to colour to transition to white.

I saw some of the sections, as it will depend on the colour/contrast of the image. So I thought I’d use a data attribute and IntersectionObserver to detect when to do this.

I found a script on CodePen that changed the background-color using this method and tried to refactor it to fit my needs - which didn’t work.

You can see the example here: https://jsfiddle.net/1fjnwbk7/

I think found another example on Smashing Magazine that worked great but probably had more code that I needed as the example had a lot more going on with it.

My ‘hacked’ version of this is here: https://jsfiddle.net/j8zturxL/3/

Hopefully the above demos what I’d like to achieve but in a more simplistic way and I hope someone can help with that as it’s not as bloated.

Originally as the prev/next arrows are centred in the viewport I thought they could change colour when the section hit them, then the header separately but maybe that’s a bit OTT and everything changing at the same time is a bit less jarring?

Hope someone can help me with the cleanest solution - thanks in advance!