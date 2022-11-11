Change scroll to horizontal when slider is in a viewport

Hi! When slider is in a viewport, I need to change scroll to horizontal, and only when user scrolled to the end of the slider(I use swiper), user can continue to scroll down the page as usual. As here https://www.saribroda.com/
It’s a popular technique, I saw it on many websites, but can’t find a code example. Any ideas?
