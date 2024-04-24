Change my stock status?

Good morning

How do I change the status of my stock so that when the quantity is 0 it indicates a red “out of stock” button?

Can you help me ?

Produit.php

<?php 
        require_once 'db.php';

        $stmt = $pdo->query('SELECT * FROM produit');

        if(isset($_REQUEST['del']))
        {
            $sup = intval ($_GET['del']);

            $sql = "DELETE FROM produit WHERE id_produit=:id_produit";
            $query = $pdo->prepare($sql);
            $query->bindParam(':id_produit', $sup , PDO::PARAM_STR);
            $query->execute();
            echo "<script> window.location.href='produit.php'</script>";
        }

?>


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
    <?php require_once 'navbar.php'; ?>
            <div class="container">
                <table class="table table-striped display mt-3" id="example">
                    <thead>
                        <th>image</th>
                        <th>Code Article</th>
                        <th>Designation</th>
                        <th>Quantite</th>
                        <th>Etat en stock</th>
                        <th>Action</th>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
                    <?php 
                    while ( $row =  $stmt->fetch())
                    {
                        ?>
                    
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./uploads/<?php echo $row-> image_produit; ?>" alt=" "  class="image_product "></td>
                            <td><?php echo $row-> code_article; ?> </td>
                            <td><?php echo $row-> nom_article; ?> </td>
                            <td><?php echo $row-> quantite; ?> </td>
                            <td > <span class="badge bg-success">en Stock</span> </td>
                            <td>
                                    
                                     <a href="updateProduit.php?id_produit=<?php echo $row->id_produit;?>"><button class="btn btn-primary" ><i class="fas fa-edit"></i></button></a>
                                    <a href="produit.php?del=<?php echo $row->id_produit;?>"><button class="btn btn-danger" OnClick="return confirm ('Voulez vous vraiment supprimer')"><i class="fas fa-trash"></i></button></a>
                            
                            </td>
                        </tr>
                       <?php } ?>
                       
                    </tbody>
             </table>
            </div>

            <script>
                $(document).ready(function() {
                    $('#example').DataTable( {
                        "scrollY":         "500px",
                        "scrollCollapse": true,
                        "paging":         false
                    });
                } );
            </script>    
            
</body>
</html>
There needs to be some conditional that queries the stock quantity and changes the badge accordingly.
Though it is best to keep that kind of logic out of your HTML and do all the data processing before that.

On an unrelated side note, it’s not a good idea to have Delete actions on a GET request, use POST instead.

3

Thank you for your response.

I understood the theory for the condition but to do it in practice how should I do it?

I’m a novice and I’m following an online tutorial on php/mysql