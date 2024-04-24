Change my stock status?

Good morning
How do I change the status of my stock so that when the quantity is 0 it indicates a red “out of stock” button?
Can you help me ?
Produit.php
<?php
require_once 'db.php';
$stmt = $pdo->query('SELECT * FROM produit');
if(isset($_REQUEST['del']))
{
$sup = intval ($_GET['del']);
$sql = "DELETE FROM produit WHERE id_produit=:id_produit";
$query = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$query->bindParam(':id_produit', $sup , PDO::PARAM_STR);
$query->execute();
echo "<script> window.location.href='produit.php'</script>";
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<?php require_once 'navbar.php'; ?>
<div class="container">
<table class="table table-striped display mt-3" id="example">
<thead>
<th>image</th>
<th>Code Article</th>
<th>Designation</th>
<th>Quantite</th>
<th>Etat en stock</th>
<th>Action</th>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
while ( $row = $stmt->fetch())
{
?>
<tr>
<td><img src="./uploads/<?php echo $row-> image_produit; ?>" alt=" " class="image_product "></td>
<td><?php echo $row-> code_article; ?> </td>
<td><?php echo $row-> nom_article; ?> </td>
<td><?php echo $row-> quantite; ?> </td>
<td > <span class="badge bg-success">en Stock</span> </td>
<td>
<a href="updateProduit.php?id_produit=<?php echo $row->id_produit;?>"><button class="btn btn-primary" ><i class="fas fa-edit"></i></button></a>
<a href="produit.php?del=<?php echo $row->id_produit;?>"><button class="btn btn-danger" OnClick="return confirm ('Voulez vous vraiment supprimer')"><i class="fas fa-trash"></i></button></a>
</td>
</tr>
<?php } ?>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#example').DataTable( {
"scrollY": "500px",
"scrollCollapse": true,
"paging": false
});
} );
</script>
</body>
</html>