Change from PHP 7.4 to 8.2 (I guess)

I’m a beginner and I just finished “TODAY” my website. However, I learned that php 8.0 is dead now as I’m using 7.4. I know leaking security all the around. So I’m wondering (taking baby steps), how can I upgrade from my current PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.2? I’m using Debian 11 and I am using LAMPS. Remember I’m new.

Suggestions?

Dan