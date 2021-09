Hello Good Morning everyone.

I’m following the w3.css tutorial but I need your help.

My questions are:

- How do I centralize the Work Experience, Education and Skills sections in the middle of the browser window?

- How do you fix datetime on the same level as the timebar, ie on the same line as the timebar?

- How to stretch a footer bar to all the width of the browser window?

I would appreciate your support, please.