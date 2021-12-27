Center with line-height without height

HTML & CSS
#1

As you know, we can use the line-height property with a value that is equal to the height property of a container to vertically center a single line within that container:

.container {
  width: 300px;
  height: 200px;
  line-height: 200px;
  text-align: center;
  outline: 1px solid red;
}

<div class="container">
  <p>This is some text.</p>
</div>

DEMO

I have seen this method in many references, for example:

Now the question is, why is the height property set? Is it necessary, or can we simply manage with line-height only?