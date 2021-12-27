Center with line-height without height

As you know, we can use the line-height property with a value that is equal to the height property of a container to vertically center a single line within that container:

.container { width: 300px; height: 200px; line-height: 200px; text-align: center; outline: 1px solid red; }

<div class="container"> <p>This is some text.</p> </div>

I have seen this method in many references, for example: