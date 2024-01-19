Center link within a div

I am trying to center the x inside the div.
https://jsfiddle.net/ebakdq6r/
.blog-pager {
max-width: 72px;
height: 52px;
border: 1px solid #0059dd;
margin: 30px auto;
background: linear-gradient(45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
a {
position: relative;
margin: 10px auto 0;
width: 37px;
height: 37px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
a::before,
a::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
a::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
<div class="blog-pager">
<a title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></a>
</div>