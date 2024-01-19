Center link within a div

I am trying to center the x inside the div.

https://jsfiddle.net/ebakdq6r/

.blog-pager {
  max-width: 72px;
  height: 52px;
  border: 1px solid #0059dd;
  margin: 30px auto;
    background: linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
}


a {
  position: relative;
  margin: 10px auto 0;
  width: 37px;
  height: 37px;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

a::before,
a::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
}

a::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

<div class="blog-pager">
  <a title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></a>
</div>