Center link within a div

I am trying to center the x inside the div.

https://jsfiddle.net/ebakdq6r/

.blog-pager { max-width: 72px; height: 52px; border: 1px solid #0059dd; margin: 30px auto; background: linear-gradient(45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; } a { position: relative; margin: 10px auto 0; width: 37px; height: 37px; background: black; border-radius: 50%; border: 5px solid red; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; animation: fadeInExit 3s ease-in 0s forwards; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } a::before, a::after { content: ""; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 5px; background: red; transform: rotate(45deg); } a::after { transform: rotate(-45deg); }