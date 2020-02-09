Center alignment problem

#1

hello I’m creating a form with elements. After creating the elements, I tried to bump the button to the center, but it probably interferes with another command somewhere. do you know anyone where there could be a mistake?

* {
	margin: 0; 
	padding: 0;
	box-sizing: border-box;
}

body {
	margin: 0;
	background: #ffffff;
	font-family: sans-serif;
	font-weight: bold;
}



header {
  background: #17a2b8;
}

.container {
	width: 80%;
	margin: 0 auto;
}



header::after {
  content: '';
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}

.nazev {
  float: left;
  padding: 20px 0;
}

nav {
  float: right;
}

nav ul {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  list-style: none;
}

nav li {
  display: inline-block;
  margin-left: 70px;
  padding-top: 30px;

  position: relative;
}

nav a {
  color: #ffffff;
  text-decoration: none;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  font-size: 14px;
}

nav a:hover {
  color: #000;
}

nav a::before {
  content: '';
  display: block;
  height: 5px;
  background-color: #444;

  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  width: 0%;

  transition: all ease-in-out 250ms;
}

nav a:hover::before {
  width: 100%;
}

header h1 {
color: #ffffff;
font-size: 28px;
}




.form {
	width: 45%;
	margin: 45px auto;
    padding: 70px;
	border: 1px solid #ccc;
    border-radius: 0px;
    box-shadow: 0px 0px 8px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, .2);
    background-color: #FFFFFF;
}


.form-title {
	font-size: 28px;
	text-align: center;
}


.form-group {
	margin: 20px 0;
}

.form-group label {
	font-family: sans-serif;
	font-size: 16px;
	font-weight: bold;	
}

.input-lg {
    padding: 10px 16px;
    line-height: 1.3333333;
 }

.text-lg {
    padding: 10px 16px;
    line-height: 1.3333333;
 }

.select-lg {
    padding: 10px 16px;
    xline-height: 1.3333333;
 }

.form-control {
	font-family: sans-serif;
	font-size: 16px;
	display: block;
	width: 100%;
	border: 1px solid #ccc;
	margin-top: 5px;
	border-radius: 6px;
}

.input-lg:focus {
    outline: none !important;
    border:1px solid #7aa9f5;
    box-shadow: 0 0 6px #4D90FE;
}

.button {
    color: #ffffff;
    background-color: #17a2b8;
    font-family: sans-serif;
	font-size: 16px;
  	font-weight: normal;
  	text-decoration: none;
  	letter-spacing: 1px;
  	padding: 12px 0;
	width: 120px;
	margin: auto;
	text-align: center;
	border-style: none;
	xborder-radius: 21px;
    xdisplay: inline-block;
    position: relative;

}

.button:hover {
  background: #17b8b3;
  font-weight: normal;
}
#2

Hi there @marek127523. Welcome to the forums. Without seeing your HTML I’m only guessing, but you could try margin: 0 auto;.